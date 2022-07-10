Tasty Vamakku Bajji to beat monsoon blues

Hyderabad: Bajji, also referred to as fritters or pakora, is a common and popular snack in all Indian households.

A variety of bajjis are made with potato, plantain, spinach, brinjal, onions, carom leaves, green chillies, paneer, bread, etc. Made with gram flour and a vegetable of our choice, the bajjis deep fried in oil. They can be crisp and crunchy or soft as well, depending on our choice and taste. Typically served with chutney or sauce as a tea time snack or on special occasions, this traditional snack is sold everywhere, including street vendors, sweet shops, and restaurants, and homes.

Bajjis made with carom leaves (readily available through the year) are tasty, flavourful, and nutritious. It is a tasty way to consume these leaves with numerous medicinal benefits. This delightful snack served with a cup of hot tea or coffee makes it a perfect combo during this monsoon. So, let’s give this recipe a shot.

Ingredients

* Carom leaves: A few

* Bengal gram flour: 1 cup

* Rice flour: 1/4 cup

* Crushed carom seeds: 1/2 tsp

* Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

* Salt: to taste

* Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

* Soda: A pinch

* Water: As needed

* Oil:As needed for deep frying

Method

* Take a few carom leaves (vamaku), clean and wash them 2 to 3 times, and keep aside for a while.

* Take a cup of bengal gram flour in a mixing bowl, add 1/4 cup of rice flour to it to make fritters crisp.

* Add 1/2 tsp crushed carom seeds, 1/4 tsp turmeric powder and salt to taste.

* Add 1/2 tsp chilli powder and a pinch of soda; Mix all together well.

* Add a little water and mix into a smooth batter, a bit thicker than the dosa batter.

* Adjust the taste, dip a leaf and check if the batter is coated well or not. If not adjust the consistency of the batter as needed.

* Heat a pan with oil needed for deep frying the fritters, dip the leaves in the batter well coated and drop them in oil, in batches.

* Flip and fry them all on both sides until brown, and transfer them to a bowl.

* Your tasty and yummy carom leaves fritters are ready — serve hot as an evening snack.

