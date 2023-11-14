| Tata Group Gears Up For First Ipo In Two Decades Know About Stake Offloading And Market Anticipation

Tata Group gears up for first IPO in two decades: Know about stake offloading and market anticipation

The much-awaited IPO marks a significant move in the market, with employee reserves and stake offloading detailed ahead of its launch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian multinational firm Tata Technologies gears up for its first initial public offering (IPO) in two decades, slated for subscription from November 22 to November 24.

The much-awaited IPO marks a significant move in the market, with employee reserves and stake offloading detailed ahead of its launch.

Also Read Tata Technologies settles shares issuance case with Sebi

The last IPO issued by the Tata Group was in 2004, specifically for TCS. Consequently, investors are eagerly anticipating subscription for the upcoming Tata Technologies IPO.

The Indian conglomerate has allocated 10 per cent of shares for employees of both Tata Technologies and Tata Motors.

With this IPO, Tata Technologies plans to offload 11.4 per cent of its shares. Similarly, private equity firms Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund are set to offload 2.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent stakes, respectively.

Specifics such as minimum lot size and amount remain pending confirmation.