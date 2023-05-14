Tata Safari gets Rs 40,000 discount in May

Published Date - 03:16 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Tata Motors announced the offer on the Tata Safari SUV for May 2023. Now a buyer can get up to Rs 40,000 off on the purchase of SUV this month. Tata Safari SUV gets an exchange discount of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a rural discount of Rs 5,000. The discounts may vary based on the location.

The Tata Safari 2023 has the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and comes with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter gearbox.

The Safari received a model year update that included a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and new ADAS features such as forward collision warning with emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, an open door alert, and a rear cross-traffic alert.