TBZ-The Original unveils ‘2022 Mangala Collection’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: The exclusive ‘2022 Mangala Collection’ is a festive special collection that has been inspired from the rich culture and designs of India.

The new collection showcases intricate and artistically handcrafted waist belts, chotis, harams and necklaces and much more in sparkling diamonds, gold and jadau. While unveiling the exquisite new ‘Mangala collection’ at TBZ – The Original in Punjagutta, actor Divi said, “I am extremely honoured and privileged to be a part of this launch by TBZ-The Original. It is a moment of pride to unveil the ‘2022 Mangala Collection’, as adorning such rich jewellery inspired by the charm of India is truly an honour. I am feeling exuberant to be wearing one of the fancy sets from this collection today.”

