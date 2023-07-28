TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023

TCEI recognised the event organisations and event professionals at the ‘TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023’ for their contribution and leadership to the event industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) recognised the event organisations and event professionals at the ‘TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023’ for their contribution and leadership to the event industry.

Dr Chinnam Reddy, Director, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Vishala Reddy Vuyyala, Founder – Millet Bank, Dr S Shantha Kumari, senior consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist, Yashoda and Honorary Treasurer, FIGO Hospitals, and others presented the awards.

TCEI office bears including Balaram Babu, President, Ravi Bura, General Secretary, Toufiq Khan, Treasurer, Ramesh Muppana, Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards and others also were present.

Balaram Babu said the TCEI is in its ninth year and entering the decennial celebrations. The chamber presently has over 450 members and holds substantial stake in all the event management associations across the country.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Dr Neeraj KS Thakur, former General Secretary of TCEI. The other awardees included Greenko Group, the promoters of Formula E-World Championship Race.