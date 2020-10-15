TCS IT Wiz 2020 registrations open till Oct 22

This year, TCS IT Wiz has been re-imagined completely as there is no limit on the number of participants

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The registrations for TCS IT Wiz are open till October 22 and students can register through the link https://bit.ly/3d0QTKr. There is no entry fee to register. This year, TCS IT Wiz has been re-imagined completely as there is no limit on the number of participants.

The TCS IT Wiz has gone totally digital, enhancing its reach and hunt further for the brilliant young minds across the nation, a press release said. The unique platform enables high school students to look at technology from an innovation perspective in an out-of-class environment, compelling them to open their horizons beyond textbooks.

