TDP calls for another ‘novel’ protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

By IANS Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Amaravati: The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has called for another ‘novel’ protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of its leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation case.

The party has called upon the people to switch off the lights at their home for five minutes at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The protest programme in the name of ”Let us make this blind government open its eyes will be observed for five minutes from 7 p.m. on Saturday, said TDP’s state unit President Kinjerapu Atchennaidu, here on Friday.

He appealed to the people to switch off lights at their houses and come to the balcony carrying either a torch or a candle for five minutes. Those who driving on the road should switch off the headlights of their vehicles after parking them by the roadside. Atchennaidu called upon the TDP leaders and activists to make this protest programme a resounding success on the lines of “Mota Mogiddam”.

The TDP leader also made an appeal to all those Telugus living across the globe to actively participate in the protest and make it a success. Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani has also appealed to the people to participate in Kanthitho Kranthi programme. She said some people are pushing the state and the future of its people into darkness, but asking them to close their eyes. But they don’t know that a revolution has started in the state to drive away the darkness.

Why should we be in the dark, she asked in a post on X. The TDP had staged a novel protest on September 30 by making noise to express solidarity with Naidu. The party workers had made noise by ringing bells, beating drums or utensils, blowing whistles or honking horns of their vehicles.

