TDP MLAs’ rude behaviour upsets AP Assembly Speaker

Tammineni Sitaram said that the TDP members had shown disrespect to the house by their condemnable behaviour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Amaravati: Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tammineni Sitaram, was on Monday upset with the rude behaviour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party members and warned of suspending them automatically if they rushed to the podium hereafter.

Noting that the members had a right to lodge protests without crossing the line, he said that the TDP members had shown disrespect to the house by their condemnable behaviour. It was unfortunate that senior members had attacked him, he regretted.

“Who asked the TDP members to misbehave? It is my duty to run the house smoothly and protect the members’ rights. When the TDP leaders tore the papers and threw them on me, I felt they only showered flowers on me. They pushed MLA Eliza and were wasting time and public money. The previous government suspended Roja for one full year. People watch what’s happening in the house. TDP should change its ways,” Sitaram stated.

The TDP MLAs also climbed Speaker’s chair and blocked his view with placards upon which YSR Congress Party MLAs rushed to the podium to offer protection to the Speaker.