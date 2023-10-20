TDP senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy joins BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: TDP politburo member and former MLA Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of the party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Earlier, he called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, one of the TDP’s most loyal leaders from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, has been with the party since TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s tenure. He quit the party since he was dissatisfied with the party’s recent decisions. He stated that he was inclined to join the BRS which was driving Telangana on the progressive path and become a part of this growth story.

KT Rama Rao welcomed Chandrasekhar Reddy into the BRS with a pink scarf at Telangana Bhavan. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, MP P Ramulu, MLA A Venkateshwer Reddy, and former MP Manda Jagannadham along with many leaders were present in this programme.

