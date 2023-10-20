TDP State general secretary joins BRS

Gangadhar Rao, a politically powerful leader in Medak constituency, has a good reputation among the people of Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: TDP State general secretary and Medak constituency in-charge AK Gangadhara Rao who also served as the Medak district president and also the DCMS chairman, resigned from the party and joined BRS on Friday.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally inducted the TDP leader into the party fold at Pragathi Bhavan.

Gangadhar Rao, a politically powerful leader in Medak constituency, has a good reputation among the people of Medak district.

Several key leaders including Mynampalli Radhakishan Rao, Telugu Yuvatha State vice-president AK Ramesh Chander, and others from Medak district accompanied him. With the addition of these senior politicians, the BRS has gained more strength in Medak constituency.

Also Read BRS leaders condemn Rahul Gandhi’s comments