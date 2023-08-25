TDP workers pelt stones during Yuvagalam pada yatra led by Nara Lokesh

The TDP cadres also attacked the media which was recording the incident and the Lokesh Yuvagalam team was said to have snatched the mobile phones of media persons and even attacked a constable who attempted to stop them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Eluru: The Telugu Desam Party workers who took part in the Yuvagalam pada yatra by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, resorted to stone pelting on Friday.

According to reports, they pelted stones at the house of YSR Congress Party leader Vijay in Tukkuluru near here, smashing the glass window panes, while some of the ruling party workers also received injuries.

The TDP cadres also attacked the media which was recording the incident and the Lokesh Yuvagalam team was said to have snatched the mobile phones of media persons and even attacked a constable who attempted to stop them.