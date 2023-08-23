AP mired in debts: Purandeswari

She also called for exposing the corruption in YSRCP government, and criticised the government for increasing the power tariff as many as nine times.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is mired in debts and the present YSR Congress Party had taken loans to the tune of Rs.7.44 lakh crore against the Telugu Desam Party regime which took only Rs.3.74 lakh crore, according to AP State BJP president and former union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the newly nominated office-bearers of the party here on Wednesday, she recalled that although finance minister Buggana Rajendranath came forward to explain the situation in the media, he failed to give details of loans through mortgages, diversion of funds and pending bills of contractors. That nobody came forward to buy AP Beverages bonds was a BJP victory, she claimed.

“The AP government is not releasing funds to panchayats. Thanks to BJP agitation, it released Rs.980 crore. However, debiting 70 per cent under power bills without gram sabha’s approval is unjust. We have to launch an agitation against diversion of funds,” Purandeswari said.

She also called for exposing the corruption in YSRCP government, and criticised the government for increasing the power tariff as many as nine times.

BJP party incharge Sunil Deodhar, national executive member Somu Veerraju, and others were present.