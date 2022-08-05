Teach Constitution and Governance to students: CJI urges institutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:44 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana urged all the institutions to introduce a subject on a basic ideas about Constitution and Governance, irrespective of the stream of learning.

“Our students must be aware about the basic laws and principles that govern the land. The citizens must connect with our Constitution because it is our ultimate safeguard. That is why I insist on propagation of constitutional culture,” he said.

Delivering the Osmania University’s 82nd convocation address here on Friday, the CJI said the ideas of the Constitution need to be simplified for everyone’s understanding and empowerment. Recalling his memories on the OU campus, the CJI said he had aspired to join the Osmania University for law. However, he said, he could not join the varsity.

“Although I could not join formally, on many occasions I have stayed with my friends here in the E-Hostel. I have attended several classes in law and linguistics. I used to spend time in the canteens and library. I have a lot of warm memories of this university,” he reminisced.

Justice Ramana urged the graduating students to read Telugu literature and not forget writing letters besides reading books. He also asked students not to forget their roots.

Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan, who is also chancellor of the university, said there was no shortcut to success and urged graduating students to face the challenges with confidence. During the convocation, Justice Ramana was conferred with Honorary Causa the degree of Doctor of Laws (LL.D) by the OU.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder presented a report of the varsity. A total of 55 gold medals were presented to 31 meritorious candidates besides 221 eligible candidates were presented PhD degrees.