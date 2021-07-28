Teachers body thanks KCR for enhanced salaries

The leaders further said that this proved that the State government was employee-friendly.

Mancherial: The Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing salaries as per the revised pay scale (RPS)-2020 for the month of June, 2021.

M Anji Reddy, State president of the union, Chennaiah, state general secretary and Parvathi Satyanarayana, official spokesperson, in a statement, thanked the Chief Minister for the commencement of enhanced salaries of June 2021 month in net form for the revised pay scale (RPS)-2020,

“We express heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister Tanneru Harish Rao who issued orders to the officers from time to time and assisted in the payments. Even though the government is facing a financial crisis due to Covid 19 pandemic, the Chief Minister and Finance Minister have taken an initiative and started the implementation of RPS 2020, keeping in view the welfare of the State government employees,” the statement read.

The leaders further said that this proved that the State government was employee-friendly. The special concern of the government towards the teaching community has created a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the employees for smooth and sincere discharge of their duties. The employees must live up to the expectations of the government, they opined.