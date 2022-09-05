Teachers can light up lives of students: Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that teachers were those who light up the lives of the students and create awareness among the students over society, while imparting education. She along with Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao took part in Teacher’s Day celebrated on the premises of Carmel Convent High School here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati opined that teachers would help their students to shine in a field. She stated that teaching was a noble profession and termed teacher as second god after mother. She told the teachers to provide quality teaching to students, while educating about life. She added that students would spend more time with teachers than with their parents.

The Collector further told the teachers to inculcate sanitation, discipline, self-esteem, patriotism, respect towards elders, and decency among students since childhood. She stated that the students would be able to keep their premises clean and can raise greenery. She said that every student had a certain talent which the teachers should identify and groom them as role model citizens.

Trainee collector P Gowthami, District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Narender and many teachers were present.