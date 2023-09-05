Teacher’s Day celebrated at NIT-Warangal

Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, has lit the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and the spirit of learning

Hanamkonda: The students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal came together to celebrate Teacher’s Day on the NIT Warangal campus here on Tuesday. Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, has lit the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and the spirit of learning.

Prof Subudhi expressed his gratitude to the students for organizing such a delightful celebration, emphasizing that it served as a poignant reminder of his duty as an educator to the student community. “Teachers inspire minds and touch hearts, and we bear a profound responsibility towards our students. I am heartened that we are all dedicated to fostering a nurturing educational environment,” Prof. Subudhi remarked.

As the evening unfolded, students showcased their artistic talents through musical and dance performances. They also extended their appreciation to the teachers by presenting them with flowers and tokens of gratitude.