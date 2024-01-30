Team Tennis Championship: Team Advantage Aces emerge champs

Matches were played in the Federation Cup format with two singles and one doubles per tie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:28 PM

Winners of the 1st Team Tennis Championship tournament, conducted by DRC Sports Foundation at the Advantage Tennis Academy.

Hyderabad: Team Advantage Aces, consisting Rama Rishabh and SN Anirudh Yadav emerged champions with eight points at the 1st Team Tennis Championship for men and women, conducted by DRC Sports Foundation at the Advantage Tennis Academy at St Thomas High School, Neredment.

Matches were played in the Federation Cup format with two singles and one doubles per tie.

Results: Men/Women: 1. Team Advantage Aces (Rama Rishabh/SN Anirudh Yadav) (8pts); 2: Team Mavericks ( Santosh/Diya Mattipati) (7); 3. Team Advantage Receivers (Yash Puri/Anne Lalith Mohan/Noorie Mattipati) (5);

Men 30 : 1. Team Warriors (Sai Pavan/ Surendra/ Y Suresh) (7), 2. Team1 (Thumaty Daniel/Nataraj) (5), 3. Claycourt Conquerors (Tej Kumar/Sameer Sohail) (4);

Men 45 : 1. Tennis Boyz (M Chakravarthy/Sanjay Singh) (11), 2. Volley Masters (Prasanna Kumar/ Ramakrishna) (9), 3. Warriors (Mohd Ghousuddin/Anant Tej/Srinivas Neeli) (8) and Matchpoint Masters (Dipankar Chaki/Samson Yohan) (8).