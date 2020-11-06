Teaser of short film on ‘Kumram Bheem’ winning hearts

Raisidam Nagorao, a native of remote Mohinda village in Tiryani mandal, uploaded the 1.23 minutes trailer on a YouTube channel on October 30

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: While there are controversies and contradictions over portrayal of tribal legend Kumram Bheem’s character and his attire in ace director SS Rajamouli’s latest mega project, RRR, a few tribal youngsters are winning hearts with their authentic portrayal of the martyr in their under production short film titled JJJ, or Jal (water), Jangal (forest), Jameen (Land). The teaser of film (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bEHGjhw6fs) has been widely shared on social media and appreciated by many.

Raisidam Nagorao, a native of remote Mohinda village in Tiryani mandal, uploaded the 1.23 minutes trailer on a YouTube channel on October 30. The video has so far been viewed by over 4,000 users of the popular video-sharing platform as on November 4.

What makes the teaser stand out is the attire and other props used for showing the character of Kumram Bheem and other characters as also their armoury — importantly, Kumram Bheem sports turban, which is a traditional way of covering the head for aboriginal tribes of this region. The language spoken by the characters too is typical Telangana dialect.

“Our aim is to let the world know the authentic attire of the tribal legend and situations that forced him to wage war against the then rulers seeking rights over their sources Jal, Jungle and Jameen,” Nagorao told ‘Telangana Today.’

A passionate filmmaker, Nagorao roped in Athram Ramchander to play the lead role of Kumram Bheem, Purnachandar for Madavi Kurdu, another important character and Ada Krishna Rao for the role of Siddiqui, the then forester of Nizam government. Ramchander is a resident of Madara and Krishna hails from remote Mangi in Tiryani mandal. The producers, Kanaka Kamala and Yadav Rao, are also from Mohinda village in Tiryani.

“It took us a week to make the video. We faced financial problems but were helped by friends and well-wishers. Most of the shots were filmed at Jhatayer on the outskirts of Mohinda. The editing of the short film is going on. It will be released on YouTube in a couple of weeks. The teaser has evoked good response,” the director said.

According to the makers, the budget of the film is barely Rs 15,000. About 30 crew members, mostly tribal youngsters from Tiryani, took part in various crafts. They rented a high definition quality camera to shoot the movie. They are editing the footage on their personal computer, and are relying on open sources on YouTube for the background music score.

