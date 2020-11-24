Techie burnt alive by in-laws in Jagtial

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Jagtial: In a brutal act, the in-laws of a software engineer burnt him alive, suspecting that he practiced sorcery that resulted in the death of a family member, at Balvanthapur in Malyala mandal of the district, late on Monday night.

Rachamalla Pavan Kumar (38), a native of Alwal, was employed in a software company in Bengaluru. He was on a visit to the village to console his in-laws’ family as his brother-in-law Raparthi Jagan died on November 12 following a heart attack.

On November 18, Kumar’s wife, Krishnaveni and children came to Balvanthapur to participate in the tenth day ritual on Monday. Kumar also reached Balvanthapur on Monday. Even as he was paying homage to the portrait of Jagan, the in-laws poured petrol on him, set him on fire, and locked the room.

On hearing Pavan Kumar’s screams for help, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the place, broke open the door and found him dead.

Krishnaveni said Jagan’s wife Sumalatha sent her away from the house on the pretext of fetching water. She was shocked and fell unconscious when she saw fire coming out of the room.

“Sumalatha developed a grudge against my husband as she strongly believed that Pavan Kumar killed Jagan through sorcery. She along with other family members killed Pavan Kumar,” Krishnaveni said.

Jagitial DSP Venkataramana visited the spot and made inquiries into the incident.

