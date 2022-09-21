Techie turns burglar, lands behind bars in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Mancherial: A 24-year old polytechnic diploma graduate was arrested on the charges of house burglaries from his sibling’s home, here on Wednesday. Gold ornaments weighing 26 tolas and worth Rs 10.40 lakh, a mobile phone was recovered from him.

Mancherial in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said that the accused person was Malipora Prasanna Chary, a resident of Subhashnagar in the town. Chary, who holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, was detained while moving suspiciously during a vehicle check carried out by Sub-Inspector B Anjaiah and his team in the town.

On being interrogated, Prasanna confessed to committing the offence to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. He admitted that he stole the gold ornaments from the home of his brother when none was present on September 17. He disclosed that he was indulged in the offence as his brother was taking care for his parents.

The in-charge DCP commended Inspector B Narayana and Sub-Inspector Anjaiah, CCS SI A Komuraiah, head constables B Diwakar, Sattaiah, Sathish, K Srinivas and others for unraveling the mystery behind the house burglary.