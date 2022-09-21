Man stages dharna, demanding repayment of bribe in Mancherial

Mancherial: A physically challenged person staged a sit-in in front of the office of the Child Development Project Officer demanding the official to repay the bribe Rs 1 lakh given to her for hiring his four-wheeler, in Bellampalli in Mancherial district on Wednesday.

Speaking to pressmen, Gomasa Prasad, alleged that Bellampalli CDPO Masa Umadevi extracted Rs 1 lakh promising to engage his car at Sakhi Centre of Mancherial, while she was in-charge District Welfare Officer, for five years. The vehicle was not used by the centre after hiring it for three months. I pledged gold ornaments of his wife and gave the funds to her, he explained.

A native of Mala Gurijala in Bellampalli manda, Prasad accused Uma Devi of denying the repayment of the bribe. He regretted that he was forced to visit the office of the CDPO for four months. He requested the officials to inquire into the allegations and to do justice to him. He added he was duped by the official, who reportedly extracted bribes from suppliers of eggs and groceries to the department of women development and child welfare.

In June, Uma Devi drew flak for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Rakesh, owner of an ambulance hired by the department to renew the agreement. Audio clips of the conservation between the driver and Uma Devi’s husband went viral on social media platforms. Rakesh submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against the in-charge DWO.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri issued a memo reverting her to Bellampalli.