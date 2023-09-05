TEDx Hyderabad 2023 Unveils Speaker Lineup

TEDx Hyderabad announced its speaker lineup for the year 2023, featuring a group of 12 individuals who are pushing boundaries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: TEDx Hyderabad announced its speaker lineup for the year 2023, featuring a group of 12 individuals who are pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and igniting positive change across various fields, on Tuesday.

The speakers include Kamal Shah, co-founder of NephroPlus, Pawan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Aishwarya Pillai, a Rehabilitation Counsellor, 3D blind artist, and filmmaker, Surabhi Yadav, a feminist visionary, Sreemoyee Kundu, bestselling author, feminist, and DEI consultant, and others.

“With the spark of innovation that these remarkable individuals bring, their unique perspectives and powerful insights have the potential to ignite meaningful conversations and fuel the flames of positive change within our community and far beyond,” said Viiveck Verma, Curator, and Licensee of TEDx Hyderabad.

The TEDx Hyderabad 2023 will be taking place on September 17 at the Pradhan Conventions, Financial District. The speakers are set to grace the TEDx Hyderabad 2023 stage, each with a unique story, and expertise that promises to inspire, educate, and motivate attendees.