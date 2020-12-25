Teenager drowns in Pranahita in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A teenaged boy accidentally drowned in Pranahita river when he along with two others was taking a dip in it on the outskirts of Somini village in Bejjur mandal on Friday. His body is yet to be fished out. Another boy was rescued by his friend. Bejjur police said that the deceased was identified as Thorrem Arun Kumar (14) a resident of Pardhanguda in Andugulaguda village in Bejjur mandal. The survivor was Shiva Prasad.

Arun Kumar met a watery grave when he ventured to take a dip at a deepest spot in the river though he was not familiar with swimming. He was washed by the swirling flow of the river. He was accompanied by Shiva Prasad and Madavi Danunjay. Shiva Prasad was saved by Danunjay, who brought him out before he was submerged. Based on a complaint received from Sudhakar, father of Arun, a case was registered. three expert divers were pressed to trace the body. The search was stalled due to bad light.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .