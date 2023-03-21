Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for making derogatory comments against CM KCR

21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a late night development, the police have arrested journalist Ch.Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna on Tuesday.

Police teams reportedly raided his office in Medipally area and took him into custody.

Several complaints have been made against him at various police stations for his alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, MLA K.Kavitha and others on his YouTube channel.