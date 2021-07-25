Teja Sajja dons a dream role

The ‘Zombie Reddy’ actor says ‘Ishq’ is going to be pacy with an unconventional storytelling

After making a mark on Telugu cinema as a child artiste in the late ’90s and 2000s, Teja Sajja surprised audiences with his role in Oh! Baby. Later, the horror comedy Zombie Reddy came as a storm at the box office, and now, the actor has come up with an unconventional story which, he says, is a character he dreamt of doing for a very long time.

Also starring Priya Prakash Varrier as the leading lady, the romantic thriller Ishq is being bankrolled by RB Choudary under the banner Super Good Films. The Telugu movie is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster flick of the same name.

“This is going to be new content for sure, away from the conventional boy-meets-girl romance. I am surprised to have landed the project at the very beginning of my career. Ishq would break the conventional storytelling in Telugu cinema. It’s a remake, but it has been tweaked and toned down as per the sensibilities of Telugu audiences. With the run-time of 1 hour 55 minutes, the movie would leave some edge-of-the-seat moments with its style of narrative,” Teja says.

Divulging his experience working with some top technicians in the industry, the actor says he is lucky to have been surrounded by some creative minds in the industry. “Ishq has been in talks since the days I was doing Oh! Baby. Many producers have changed, and finally after watching my screen presence and the roles that I had played in both Oh! Baby and Zombie Reddy, the makers got convinced that I could pull off the whole film on my shoulders,” the actor says.

Teja further said the response from his earlier movies was such that, “I could perform my characters with ease. But this story is completely opposite. It is a more performance-oriented, hero-driven character that shows me in a new avatar.”

Film producer RB Choudary is making a comeback in Telugu cinema with Ishq after seven long years. The movie will hit the screens next Friday.

