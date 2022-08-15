Telangana: 150 feet-height flagpole inaugurated in Mancherial

MLA Diwakar Rao inaugrurates a 150-feet high national flag pole in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: To mark the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence, MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao inaugurated a 150 feet-height flagpole at IB Chowk here on Monday. The estimated cost of the pole was Rs 26 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwakar Rao said that the tall pole was erected to commemorate sacrifices of freedom fighters and to prove the specialty of Mancherial municipality. He opined that India achieved independence owing to long struggles and sacrifices made by many national leaders and fighters. Steps were being taken to develop Mancherial town in many aspects. The pole was brought from Gujarat, he added.

Municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah, Vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, Collector Bharathi Hollikeri, In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan, DFO Shivani Dogra, Commissioner Balakrishna, all councilors of the civic body and Nadipelli Charitable trust chairman N Vijith were present.