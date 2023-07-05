Telangana: 18-ride amusement park to be built at Tank Bund

Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23
Minister V Srinivas Goud is on a five-day tour in Seoul to study the tourism sector.

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost tourism, an 18-ride amusement park will be built at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Budwel, Gandipet and Mahabubnagar in line with Pyeong Hwa Land located at Demilitarized Zone in Seoul of South Korea, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced on Wednesday.

A delegation of the State government, comprising vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, Ministers G Kamalakar and V Srinivas Goud, special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation B Manohar Rao and officials of the irrigation and tourism departments are on a five-day tour in Seoul to study the tourism sector there.

