Telangana: 18-ride amusement park to be built at Tank Bund

In a bid to boost tourism, an 18-ride amusement park will be built at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Budwel, Gandipet and Mahabubnagar in line with Pyeong Hwa Land

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Minister V Srinivas Goud is on a five-day tour in Seoul to study the tourism sector.

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost tourism, an 18-ride amusement park will be built at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Budwel, Gandipet and Mahabubnagar in line with Pyeong Hwa Land located at Demilitarized Zone in Seoul of South Korea, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced on Wednesday.

A delegation of the State government, comprising vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, Ministers G Kamalakar and V Srinivas Goud, special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation B Manohar Rao and officials of the irrigation and tourism departments are on a five-day tour in Seoul to study the tourism sector there.

Also Read Hyderabad to host India’s first Centre of Excellence for new mobility