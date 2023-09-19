Telangana: 3 year boy dies after falling in rainwater harvesting pit

According to family members, while playing in front of the house, the boy accidentally fell into a rainwater harvesting pit dug by the gram panchayat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Karimnagar: A three-year-old body Gavva Saajan died after falling in a rainwater harvesting pit in Ganneruvaram mandal on Tuesday. According to family members, while playing in front of the house, the boy accidentally fell into a rainwater harvesting pit dug by the gram panchayat.

The boy’s grandfather jumped into the pit and fished him out of the water.

Unfortunately, the boy had died by that time. Thirupathi, father of the boy, alleged that his son died due to negligence of gram panchayat authorities, who left the pit without properly covering it.