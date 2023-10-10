Telangana: Cops intensify vehicle check up at state border check posts

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Police and excise officials were conducting vehicle checking at state border at Ramapuram of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: The police intensified the vehicle check up at state border check posts and strategic points in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

As the model code of conduct came into force immediately after release of schedule for elections of legislative assembly of Telangana state, the police and excise officials chalked out a plan to curb illegal transportation of money and liquor into the state from neighboring states. Nalgonda and Suryapet districts were sharing a state border with neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The police started checking all the private vehicles at state-border check post at Ramapuram in Suryapet and border check posts at Nagarjuna Sagar and Wadapally.

On Tuesday, the police seized Rs 1.8 lakh from the car when vehicle check up at Nemmikal of Athmakur(S) mandal for providing valid documents for the amount.

Rs 6.1 lakh seized in 24 hours

On Monday night, the police seized Rs 4.3 lakh cash from two cars during vehicle check up at a check post setup at Mattampally in Suryapet. The officials said that the amount was seized after the persons carrying the money were not furnished the document as proof for transaction. Total, Rs 6.1 lakh cash was seized by the police in erstwhile Nalgonda district within 24 hours after model code of conduct came into effect.

