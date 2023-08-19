Telangana: 5K Run organised to create awareness among voters

The 5K run was organised in Banswada, Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Armur and Balkonda assembly constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Nizamabad: In order to create awareness about the importance of exercising voting rights in a responsible manner, a 5K run with a slogan ‘I Vote for Sure’ was organised in the district on Saturday.

The 5K run was organised in Banswada, Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Armur and Balkonda assembly constituencies. Apart from youth, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, health workers, members of Dwakra Sanghas, representatives of youth associations, students and representatives of local organizations participated in the run.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said the run was organised as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. He urged youth to register themselves in the electoral list and make use of their voting rights judiciously.