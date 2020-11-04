Telangana: 82.6% voter turnout in Dubbak

No untoward incidents reported; despite Covid, voters turn up in big numbers

Dubbak: Polling for the Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll ended on a peaceful note on Tuesday with a heavy voter turnout of 82.61 per cent despite the fear of Covid-19 pandemic.

Voters queued up at the polling stations across the constituency right from 7 am. The constituency, which recorded 89.85 per cent polling in 2018 Assembly elections, polled relatively lower in the by-election necessitated by the demise of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The 2018 voter turnout is the highest ever recorded in the constituency since it was created while in the 2014 Assembly polls, Dubbak recorded 82.6 per cent voting.

No untoward incidents were reported across the 315 polling booths in the constituency. In the wake of Monday’s attack on Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran by BJP leaders in Siddipet town, the police under the supervision of Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis had in place strict security measures to ensure that the polling went on peacefully.

District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri, who inspected various polling stations across the constituency since morning, said the bypoll went off smoothly. Though the EVMs in some places developed technical glitches causing delay for a while, the technicians set them right and polling was resumed immediately.

In view of Covid-19, voters and party workers were not inclined to hang around for long at polling booths or on its premises. Though the constituency witnessed a heavy turnout of voters, polling booths did not wear an overcrowded look. At least 11 Covid-19 positive patients, who were given PPE kits by the election authorities, cast their votes at various polling stations.

TRS nominee Soilpeta Sujatha cast her vote at Chittapur village in Dubbak mandal while BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy exercised their franchise at Boppapur in Dubbak mandal and at Thogutal mandal headquarters, respectively.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who hails from the constituency, and his family members cast their ballot at Potharam in Dubbak mandal.

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel inspected the strong room at Latchpet where the EVMs would be stored after receiving them from polling booths on Tuesday night.

