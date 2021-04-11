Telangana: A Rehabilitation & Resettlement package like never before

One of the largest R&R colonies, spread over 600 acres, has come up near Mutrajpalli for the displaced families of Mallanna Sagar project

By | Published: 11:53 pm 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government is implementing the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package that is being hailed as the best in the country. The displaced families are being provided with a double bedroom house constructed in a spacious land of 250 sq.yards. If the beneficiary wants to construct a house on his/her own, the government provided Rs 5.04 lakh for the purpose in addition to the house plot.

To enable planned growth, the government is establishing layouts and providing the plots to the beneficiaries with facilities like 18 metre main roads and 12.9 metre internal roads, drainage systems, power and drinking water connections, greenery and other facilities. Further, facilities like a school, a healthcare centre, places of worship, parks, crematoriums and other public areas are also being developed in a planned manner.

At Thunkibollaram, where the R&R colony of the oustees of Kondapochamma Sagar project has been settled, the government also constructed a shopping complex for the benefit of over 1,139 families who hail from Mamidyala, Bailampur and Thanedar villages of Mulugu mandal, which is now submerged in the waters.

One of the largest R&R colonies, spread over 600 acres, has come up near Mutrajpalli for the displaced families of Mallanna Sagar project who are natives of around 13 villages in Thogutta and Kondapaka mandals. While the government has completed the construction of about 2,500 houses, house sites were given to nearly 3,000 eligible persons in the R&R colony. As a result, around 5,500 families from these villages will now reside in the same neighbourhood.

“I was apprehensive about the promises then made by the government. But now I feel happy that they kept their promise and created a facility where we can lead better lives,” said Kodakindi Laxmi, an oustee of Pallepahad and now residing at Mutrajpalli.

Under the R&R package, each displaced family also received a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh. Every youth, who is above 18 years, also received Rs 5 lakh compensation and a house plot of 250 sq.yards. “We led our lives in a small house in Pallepahad. But the officials have allocated two houses in the new colony for our family as my son is also eligible for the house. I should also thank the officials for allotting both the houses on either side of the road,” said Maduguri Laxmirajaiah.

Siliveru Veeraiah, an oustee from Thanedarpalli who lost his properties under the Kondapochamma Sagar project, is happy over the fact that he will now have access to all facilities that people in urban areas enjoy. He stated that the new town developed by the government was far better than his native village. Though he would miss his village, he does not regret his decision to leave for the good of society.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .