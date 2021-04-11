Telangana: Project oustees happy with R&R deal

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: For any person, home is a place full of memories, emotions and relations. It is very difficult for anyone to leave their home and village behind and move on to new places due to unavoidable reasons. It is even more difficult for them to settle down in a new place and not regret their decision to leave their village.

But the residents of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony, now known as Ranganayakapuram near Siddipet, find no reason to regret their decision to leave their villages which are now submerged under Annapurna (Anantagiri) reservoir on the border of Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts. In fact, they are elated now to own a spacious house in a gated community-like colony which has all possible facilities such as CC roads, drinking water pipeline, underground drainage system, greenery and all other facilities including school and hospital within walking distance.

“It has been about a year since we shifted to Ranganayakapuram and we do not feel the difference between our native village and the new colony. In fact, we have better facilities and rather than living in a remote village, we now have access to better education and healthcare as the colony is located very close to Siddipet town,” explained Burra Madhavi of Ranganayakapuram.

It is not just Madhavi, but many of the displaced families sacrificed their properties enabling the State government to take up massive projects such as Annapurana reservoir (Anantagiri), Sri Rajarajeshwara reservoir (Mid Manair), Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar among others. However, the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is ensuring that these oustees do not regret their decision and going the extra mile to ensure that they are comfortable in their new homes.

