Telangana adds 13 new revenue mandals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In tune with the rising demand of people, the State government on Monday announced creation of 13 new revenue mandals in eight districts for better governance and delivery of citizen services. Orders have been issued to this effect following approval from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Accordingly, the newly created revenue mandals are Yendapally and Bhimaram mandals in Jagtial district, Nizampet in Sangareddy district, Gattuppal in Nalgonda district, Seerole and Inugurthy in Mahabubabad, Akbarpet-Bhumpally and Kukunurpally in Siddipet district, Dongli in Kamareddy district, Kowkuntla in Mahabubnagar district, and Aloor, Donkeshwar and Salura in Nizamabad district.