Telangana: Adilabad SP inaugurates children’s park

Adilabad: Policemen can actively discharge their duties if their family members and children are healthy, said M Rajesh Chandra, In-charge Superintendent of Police on Tuesday.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating a children’s park exclusively meant for kids of police personnel on the premises of Boath police station here.

Rajesh expressed happiness to see the facility and lauded police officials who played a vital role in the formation of the park. He stated that not only children of policemen, but victims and those visiting the station could have recreation. He added that policemen could render quality service when their families were physically and mentally fit.

Adilabad DSP SSV Venkateshwar Rao, Boath Inspector Nylu, Sub-Inspectors P Raju, Uday Kumar, and several others were present.

