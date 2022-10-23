Telangana: Adivasis celebrate Dandari-Gussadi festival in Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Adilabad: Tribal habitations across erstwhile Adilabad are celebrating the Dandari-Gussadi festival, an important and unique cultural affair of Adivasis. The festival, which began a few days back, will conclude after Diwali.

The fervor of the five day-long affair has gripped several parts of Adilabad district, considered the cradle of rich cultural and distinct traditions of the tribal community. Tribals including Raj Gonds and Kolams performed traditional rituals to mark the commencement of the dance season. They also worship crowns made of peacock feathers and musical instruments used by troupes as a prelude.

As part of the festival, the ethnic tribes play satirical kits depicting socio-economic conditions by presenting characters of those who exploit and harass the Adivasis. They conclude the affair by revering Goddess Lakshmi, known as Lakshmi Puja on the day of Diwali. They are making visits to a neighboring village by dance troupes consisting of male dancers, while female troupes would start the dance show following Deepavali.

As per traditions of the Gonds and Kolams, the men including eligible bachelors would become Ghusaraks or Ghusadi Tado, by performing certain unique Adivasi rituals before the start of the affair. They wear the Ghussadi Topi, a large headgear made of around 1,500 peacock feathers locally known as mal boora. They form a dance troupe popularly called as Dandari.

The troupes visit neighboring villages upon being invited by their community members. They present Gussadi dance shows to music and the tunes played by different musical instruments at the residence of Patel (elder of the habitation) upon entering the habitation of hosts. Non-tribals and admirers of tribal culture would throng the habitations to witness the glittering dance ceremony.

Govt recognises importance of festival

Meanwhile, the State government sanctioned Rs 10,000 to each tribal habitation helping the ethnic tribes to celebrate the festival. The organisers, who earlier used to struggle to make arrangements such as decoration, lighting, peacock crowns, etc., are now able to conduct the ceremony. The tribal leaders thanked the government for recognising the importance of their cultural and religious affairs and earmarking funds.

Adivasi bachelors chose brides

Unmarried youngsters belonging to tribal communities find a suitable girl during the festival by displaying their dancing skills. The bachelors can draw the attention of the young girls from villages. Girls, who are interested in getting married, watch the performance, which runs for a night and a day, and then express an interest in the groom. Mothers of these girls then finalise the alliance with prospective grooms following the conclusion of the festival.