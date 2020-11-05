Telangana agri yield to hit 1.79 crore tonnes

During the current Vaanakalam, farmers have undertaken cultivation in 1,33,53,959 acres as per the suggested pattern.

Hyderabad: Telangana is poised to achieve a major milestone in agricultural production this Vaanakalam with farm yields expected to touch humongous 1.79 crore tonnes worth Rs 68,738.46 crore.

According to the advance estimates of the current financial year provided by the Statistical Abstract of the State Planning Board, farmers have adopted the regulated farming policy as suggested by the Agriculture Department and cultivated a wide variety of crops that saves the farming sector from the risk of monoculture.

During the current Vaanakalam, farmers have undertaken cultivation in 1,33,53,959 acres as per the suggested pattern. While cotton topped the list with 59,57,733 acres, the productivity is expected to be 920 bales per acre while the total crop is estimated to be worth Rs 31,077.92 crore. Paddy (50,18,609 acres) takes the second place and the yield is expected to be worth Rs 23,562 crore. The per-acre yield of paddy (wet) was expected to be 2,907 kg per acre and paddy (dry) 2,500 kg per acre. Red gram is in the third place occupying 10,54,682 acres that could fetch Rs 5,062.47 crore.

Soybean, as recommended by the government, was cultivated by farmers in a big way in 3,94,847 acres. The expected yield is 3,41,938 tonnes worth Rs 1,326.72 crore. The other crops that occupy less land but fetch higher income for farmers are onion, green gram, sugarcane, groundnut, jowar, maize, castor and black gram. Crops such as sesame, korralu, and bajra (sajjalu), ragulu, sunflower and horse gram whose per-acre yield is less compared to other crops are also expected to earn less money.

