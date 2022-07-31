Telangana ahead of BJP-ruled States: Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Suday said while Telangana witnessed a visible growth under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership due to his vision and planning, BJP-ruled States were struggling due to lack of basic amenities. Due due to the inefficiency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his anti-people’s policies, the citizens were struggling to lead a normal life, he said.

Addressing a gathering after the oath-taking ceremony of the new office bearers of Madanapur market committee in Devarakadra constituency of Wanaparthy district, the Minister said agriculture was the primary sector in India and it’s progress will propel the growth of the nation. Modi, however, ignored the farmers and was serving corporates that was dangerous for the country, he said. “The Modi government is the only administration asking farmers not to cultivate crops as it was not in a position to purchase paddy produced by them. Ironically, over 22 crore citizens of this country are still struggling to get two meals per day,” he pointed out.

Niranjan Reddy said that under the BJP government, prices were skyrocketing and even essential commodities were slowly going out of the reach of the common man due to increased taxation. “Just like kings imposed taxes for growing hair or beard in the past, the Prime Minister is imposing taxes on essential goods like milk and curd. The BJP is least bothered about the poor,” he added.

The Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao had created history of sorts by implementing innovative schemes which were emulated by both the Centre as well as the State governments over the last few years. But none of the BJP-ruled States were in a position to implement these innovative schemes like Telangana succeeded. He recalled that during his recent visit to Gujarat, he could not find any farmer who benefited from the State government or its initiatives.

MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, elangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) chairman Errolla Srinivas, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation chairman Saichand, Zilla Parishad chairman Loknath Reddy and others participated in the programme.