Telangana: Apply for Aasara pension by August 31

Persons, eligible under the new rules, will have to apply before August 31 at MeeSeva or e-Seva centres.

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The government has begun accepting new applications to extend old age pension after reducing the eligibility from 65 years to 57 years. Persons, eligible under the new rules, will have to apply before August 31 at MeeSeva or e-Seva centres.

Orders to this effect were issued on Friday. Instructions were issued to District Collectors and GHMC Commissioner to accept applications from new applicants for identification of new beneficiaries under the Aasara scheme.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao appealed to the eligible people to file applications before the due date and make good use of the benefits being extended by the government under the scheme.

Further, the Minister directed the e-Seva Commissioner not to collect any service charges from the applicants. Service charges for all the applicants will be reimbursed by the government to e-Seva, he said in a statement here on Saturday.

Subsequently, the software is being updated to accept new applications under the scheme. Along with the applications, applicants will have to submit true copies of birth certificate, voter ID card or electoral roll, school leaving certificate or certificate of recognised boards from the school last attended by the applicants.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that identification of beneficiaries is done in a transparent manner and extend pension to all the eligible beneficiaries.

