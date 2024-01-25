Telangana: Arli (T) of Adilabad shivers at 7.2 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:26 PM

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district saw a considerable in minimum temperatures on Thursday.

Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district registered the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, while the district’s average minimum temperature was measured to be 10.6 degrees Celsius. Sirpur (U) mandal centre in Kumram Bheem Asifabad had the lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature of the district was 14.9 degrees.

Meanwhile, Nirmal and Mancherial districts recorded the average minimum temperatures of 14.4 and 17.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Due to chilly weather conditions, people kept their bodies warm using bonfires and wearing woolen wear. They did not venture outdoors till 9 am.