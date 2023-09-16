Telangana: Arrangements made for uninterrupted power supply during Ganesh Festival

TSSPDCL Chairman urged pandal organisers to avail power connection to the pandals through the departmental staff only and not to climb electricity poles for electricity connections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and uninterrupted power supply to the pandals during the Ganesh festival celebrations to be held for 11 days from September 18.

Raghuma Reddy, who reviewed the special arrangements being made for ensuring safety and reliable power supply at Ganesh Pandals on Saturday, appealed to people and pandal organizers to follow the safety precautions. He urged pandal organisers to avail power connection to the pandals through the departmental staff only and not to climb electricity poles for electricity connections.

Always examine the surroundings of the power line locations before undertaking any kind of electrical work in and around the Ganesh pandals and not to allow children to come close to power lines, poles and other hazardous electrical equipment, he said, adding that ISI marked standard service wire without any joints should be used in the Ganesh pandals. Do not touch the snapped wires and in turn inform the electricity department immediately through 1912/100 or to the local Fuse off Call office, he added.

Also Read Ecofriendly Ganesh idols to be distributed to devotees in Nirmal