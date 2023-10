Telangana Art Festival At Jalavihar, Necklace Road, Hyderabad

08:31 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

The Telangana Art Festival, being hosted in Hyderabad, brings together artists and musicians from Telangana to offer visitors a one-of-a-kind celebration of the state’s artistic and musical heritage. Started on October 6th, the three-day fest features over 35 artists and 50 singers, showcasing the fusion of art, music, and culture.