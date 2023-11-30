Telangana Assembly Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi Votes in Shastripuram

The AIMIM chief arrived at the polling station around 9 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeem president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at Shastripuram on Thursday.

After casting his vote, he interacted with the media and said all the people should come out and vote to strengthen the democratic system.

He appealed to all the families to vote to protect the Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb and take Telangana towards development.