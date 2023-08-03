Telangana Assembly witnesses camaraderie between ruling, Opposition legislators

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Minister KT Rama Rao was seen embracing BJP MLA Eatala Rajender inside the House and also sharing a laugh with Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy in the lobbies

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly witnessed lighter moments between the ruling and opposition parties on the first day of the session on Thursday. Minister KT Rama Rao was seen embracing BJP MLA Eatala Rajender inside the House and also sharing a laugh with Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy in the lobbies.

Minutes before the session began in the Assembly hall, Rama Rao walked to the seat of Eatala Rajender and greeted him, raising several eyebrows. The duo embraced warmly each other and were all smiles as they exchanged plesantries. Their conversation attracted everyone’s attention, especially at a time when tempers were running high ahead of the Assembly elections in December this year.

While the subject of their discussion was not clear, it is learnt that the Minister inquired about the alleged death threats to the MLA during the discussion that lasted for nearly 10 minutes. It may be noted that the State government beefed up the security following anonymous threats to Rajender.

Another interesting discussion took place between Rama Rao and Congress MLA Jaggareddy in the Assembly lobbies. Upon seeing Jagga Reddy wearing a T-shirt, the Minister jokingly asked if Jagga Reddy was roaming with children. To this, Jagga Reddy replied if wearing T-shirt would make someone a child.

Then Rama Rao turned to TNGOs State president Mamilla Rajender who was accompanying Jagga Reddy and asked about their friendship. Mamilla Rajender responded saying that their friendship was very old and they shared a lot together. When Rama Rao asked whether he was supporting Jagga Reddy to win the next election in Sangareddy, Rajender quickly replied stating that he would get Jagga Reddy elected in Sangareddy and bring him into the BRS, leaving everyone in splits.

Later, Jagga Reddy had a closed door meeting with the Minister in the latter’s chambers. The legislator termed it a courtesy call and that he took up some issues pertaining to his constituency. However, these developments have become a hot topic in the Assembly lobbies for the rest of the day.

