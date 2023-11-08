Telangana Assembly polls: Jogu Ramanna files nomination

Jogu Ramanna along with his supporters and wife Rama reached the office of returning officer for filing his nomination papers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna displays his nomination papers to pressmen in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: BRS candidate from Adilabad segment Jogu Ramanna filed his nomination papers here on Wednesday.

Ramanna performed special prayers in Sri Saibaba temple and worshipped the deity in Shantinagar. He then presented a chadar at a dargah in Chanda and another dargah near Sathnala bus stand. He along with his supporters and wife Rama reached the office of returning officer for filing his nomination papers.

Speaking to pressmen, Ramanna said the BRS would form the government for the third time in a row by winning the mandate of the public. He said he had strived hard for developing the segment on many facets and would develop the constituency with the same passion. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing faith in him for the fifth time.

Also Read CM KCR to file nominations on Thursday