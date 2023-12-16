Telangana Assembly session: Akbaruddin criticises Governor’s speech’s tone

I am saying this because I am very sad. In my 25-years of legislative life I have not seen such an address by any government, Akbaruddin Owaisi said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: Taking a strong exception to terming the 10-year-long reign of the previous BRS government in the State as one of “repression ” in the Governor’s speech, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said the BRS came to power twice with the popular support of the people of Telangana and terming their verdict as autocratic, dictatorial and feudal was not correct.

“I am saying this because I am very sad. In my 25-years of legislative life I have not seen such an address by any government,”he said.

Also Read CM Revanth warns of action against hospitals not honouring Aarogyasri health cards

Speaking on the thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s address at the assembly on Saturday, Owaisi said the Governor’s speech was not in a good taste. “We are living in a democracy. People have the right to choose their government. We cannot question the decision of the people. If today Congress is questioning the BRS rule and giving names to the verdict of the people. The same thing will happen to the verdict given to the Congress this time in future. We need to be cautious,”he said.

Stating that the Congress secured the mandate based on the promises it has made, he said the government needed to focus on the six guarantees which it had promised to implement. Owaisi said his party would cooperate with the government in fulfilling the promises made by it to the people of the State. ” The Congress party is still in the election mode. Elections have ended. We said what we said. We criticised how much we wanted to but now people have given their verdict. Now we have to come together for the development of the State. We have to come together to fulfil the promises made by the party which has been given the responsibility to run the State for the next five years,”he said.

Stating that his party respects the people’s mandate and the will that prevailed during the assembly elections, he said AIMIM would play the role of a constructive opposition and would raise the voices and grievances of the people . “We will also offer our advice and suggestions to the government in taking up development works in the State,”he said.

Commenting on the formation of a separate State and the Telangana movement, Owaisi said no one could deny the important role played by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party in achieving separate statehood. “It’s the truth no one can deny,”he said.

Cong six guarantees:

Expressing concern over the financial implications of the six guarantees announced by the Congress on the exchequer, Owaisi said to implement them the government needs at least Rs. 2,16,185 crore per annum and it needs Rs. 3,10,492.15 crore for implementing all the promises made by it.

AIMIM-Cong Alliance:

Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement that Congress has no alliance with AIMIM, Owaisi said his party was not in alliance with any party in the State. “We were always alone and will continue to be so in the future too,”he said.

White Paper of Financial Condition of State:

Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the government to release a white paper on the financial situation of the State. Since the new government intends to implement several welfare schemes, hence it becomes necessary that the people of the State know about the financial condition of the government, he said. “The State cannot pile borrowings,”he said.

TSRTC Free Ride for women:

The senior AIMIM leader said the free ride for women in TSRTC buses would cost the government Rs.12 crore per day. “The RTC is already running in losses, hence the government should take measures to safeguard the interest of the corporation while implementing the scheme.,”he said.

Handover 2BHK houses keys to beneficiaries:

Akbarudding Owaisi urged the government to handover the keys of the double bedroom houses allotted to the beneficiaries in . He said there were many beneficiaries who have so far not received the keys of the house allotted to them. He appealed to the Chief Minister to direct the Hyderabad collector to handover keys to the beneficiaries.