Telangana Assenmbly Elections: Rs 690 Cr worth Cash, gold, liquor, contraband confiscated ahead of polls

A total of Rs 684.66 crore, including cash, liquor, gold, silver, drugs, narcotics, freebies, and other valuable items, were reportedly seized to date across Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections on November 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 AM, Wed - 29 November 23

