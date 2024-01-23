Telangana athletes Aashirwad, Nishka bag second gold medal at Khelo India Youth Game

23 January 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana athletes Aashirwad Saxena and Nishka Aggarwal bagged their second gold medal each in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

In the cycling event, Saxena clocked 14.40.132 seconds to win the top honours in the 10 km scratch men’s junior event. He also added a bronze medal in the 3 km individual pursuit in the men’s junior section with a timing of 3.53.948s. Saxena had won a gold medal in the 1 km individual time trial event on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nishka won a gold medal in the table vault event of the artistic gymnastics event. The talented youngster had won a gold medal in the all-round individual category on Monday.