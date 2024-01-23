Nandini nets brace as Deccan Dynamos beat Twin Cities FC 4-0 in Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League

Alongside with Nandini, Sai Varshitha and Anusha also chipped in with a goal each for the Deccan Dynamos against Twin Cities FC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Nandini scored a brace to take Deccan Dynamos to 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Tuesday.

Alongside with Nandini, Sai Varshitha and Anusha also chipped in with a goal each for the winners.

In the other matches, Sushmitha scored twice in Hyderabad Women’s 3-0 win over Gajwel FC. Care Football Academy edged past Telangana Sports School 1-0.

In the Under-15 matches, Deccan Dynamos, Care Football Academy and Hyderabad Women’s FC recorded narrow 1-0 victories over Gajwel FC, Telangana Sports School and Twin Cities FC respectively.

Results: U-17: Hyderabad Womens 3 (Sushmitha 2, Nainika 1) bt Gajwel FC 0; Care Football Academy 1 (Eshitha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0; Deccan Dynamos 4 (Nandini 2, Sai Varshitha 1, Anusha 1) bt Twin Cities FC 0; U-15: Deccan Dynamos 1 (Anandhi 1) bt Gajwel FC 0; Care Football Academy 1 (Sai Samiksha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0; Hyderabad Womens FC (Pranitha 1) bt Twin Cities FC 0.