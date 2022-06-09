Telangana athletes add four more medals at Khelo India Youth Games

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:23 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Sai Nihar and Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Telangana athletes added four more medals to their tally on Thursday in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula in Haryana.

Swimmer Sai Nihar was the star of the day for the State as he clinched a silver medal in the 400 metres freestyle event. Meanwhile, another swimmer Vritti Agarwal, who clinched the first gold for the State with a meet record in the 800 metre freestyle event on Wednesday, won a bronze medal in the 400 metres freestyle event.

Earlier in the day, N Mayavathi, who won a bronze medal in 100m event, added another bronze in the 200 metres event after clocking a timing of 24.69 seconds. Maharashtra’s Sudeshna Shivanka and Avantika Narale won gold and silver respectively.

In the boys 200 metres event, Telangana’s Aniket Choudhary also won a bronze medal with a timing of 22.27 seconds. Maharashtra’s Aryan Kadam and Odisha’s Aryan Ekka bagged gold and silver respectively. With these four medals on Thursday, the total count of medals went up to 10.